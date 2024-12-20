School District To Allow Bible In Library

A tiny school district in far North Texas is backtracking, and is returning the Bible to libraries. There was outrage in the town of Canyon, which is south of Amarillo, when the scripture was pulled from shelves.

The district superintendent originally pointed to a new state law, which bans books with sexual content. Their review flagged several titles, including the Bible. Thursday night the district issued a new statement, saying they reached out to the bill’s author, who clarified that the Bible is good to go.