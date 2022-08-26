School Districts Move To Ease Teacher Stress, Burnout

Kathleen Connor, left, a school counselor at Newfound Area School District, pairs up and talks with Jennifer Martin, a Portsmouth, N.H. third grade teacher, during an exercise that mimics chatting while driving in a car during a workshop helping teachers find a balance in their curriculum while coping with stress in the classroom, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Concord, N.H. After two and a half years of online school, COVID protocols, students' behavioral challenges and political upheaval, teachers' mental health is suffering. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) — School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers.

Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job.

In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.