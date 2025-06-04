Governor Greg Abbott signed the eight-and-a-half billion dollar school funding bill into law Wednesday in Salado. Touted as the biggest funding package ever for Texas schools, it includes money for teacher and support staff pay raises, a boost to special education funding, and funds to step up campus security.

Abbott signed the billion dollar school voucher program into law last month. Many public education advocates are happy with the increased funding, although some critics point out that there’s not much flexibility in how the money is spent.