School In East Ukraine Hit By Russian Strike, Bodies Found

(AP) — Officials say Ukrainian emergency workers have recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation. The reported casualties follow a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three people and wounded 23 others. In a rare sign of light, the signing was expected Friday of an accord that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipments of grain across the Black Sea and Russia to export grain and fertilizers. Beyond that, however, there was no indication of relief from the grinding war.