TEXAS

School Inspection Shows Dozens Of Non-Working Defibrillators

jsalinasBy 131 views
0
File photo

Houston ISD is confirming there are problems with many of the defibrillators in place on the district’s campuses.

School officials issued a statement Monday noting that an inspection showed that 170 of the one-thousand-38 defibrillators are out of compliance with standards. Parts are now ordered to repair the inoperative devices.

The need is great as a student at Marshall Middle School recently died after suffering a seizure during gym class. Teachers reported that the school’s defibrillator reportedly was not functioning when the student needed it.

