School Intruder Tests Ordered By Abbott To Start In The Fall

The Texas School Safety Center in San Marcos will conduct intruder tests at the state’s schools starting this fall.

Following the Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the center to conduct the tests by the end of summer.

Director Kathy Martinez-Prather says conducting intruder tests is more effective while classes are in session than during the summer when school’s out. She says Texas has 12-hundred school districts and more than nine-thousand schools, and she has a staff of 65. She says she hopes to test 75-percent of the school districts in the coming school year.