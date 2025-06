Texas Governor Greg Abbott has started signing bills that were passed by state lawmakers. One of them bans a number of food dyes from being included in free or reduced-price school lunches.

Travis McCormick, who heads a group called “Make Texans Healthy Again,” says the new law mirrors what is being done at the federal level, under President Trump’s health secretary. It takes effect immediately but, since kids are on summer vacation, the effect won’t be felt until this fall.