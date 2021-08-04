NATIONAL

School Masks, State Worker Vaccinations Required In Illinois

(AP) — Illinois’ governor says all students and staff members in schools will be required immediately. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday the action is necessary to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. He also said he will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities such as prisons to be vaccinated.

The required vaccination for state employees applies to those who work in prisons and juvenile detention facilities, veterans’ homes and state facilities for the mentally and developmentally disabled. Each must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

 

