There’s a push at the Texas State Legislature to make kids healthier. Senator Lois Kolkhorst wants to bring back mandatory phys-ed classes, as well teach public school kids about nutrition. Both were part of a package of bills that passed out of the Senate this week.

One by fellow republican, Senator Bryan Hughes, takes issue with what is served in school cafeterias. It bans foods that contain harmful food dyes. They’re all now headed to the State House for debate.