School Police Chief A No-Show At Uvalde City Council Meeting

(AP) — The school district police chief criticized for waiting too long before ordering law enforcement to confront and kill the gunman during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school did not appear at a Uvalde City Council meeting, despite being newly elected to the panel. Mayor Don McLaughlin says he’s unable to explain why school district police Chief Pete Arredondo wasn’t at the brief meeting Tuesday. Two weeks ago, 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details, and have stopped releasing information about the police response. McLaughlin claims he is frustrated with the lack of information.