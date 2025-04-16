School Remains Closed

The Dallas-area high school where five students were hurt in a shooting will stay closed until next week. And, when they return, the Dallas Independent School District says counselors will be on hand. The initial report was that four kids at Wilmer-Hutchins High were hurt.

Last night, it was revealed that the fifth had a leg injury when everyone started running. All five should be okay, according to the Dallas Fire Department. Governor Greg Abbott says he’s been in touch with the school’s superintendent, offering aid. The suspected gunman is under arrest.