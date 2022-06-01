School Security Guard Arrested For Fake Bomb Threat

Investigators say it was a security guard for the Mercedes ISD who made the bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Mercedes High School last week.

Police have arrested Edgar Aaron Estrada on charges of making a terroristic threat and false report. Police had said someone using a “robotic” voice made the threat through the radio frequency used by school district security officers, and the investigation traced the threat to Estrada.

The false alarm last Thursday caused the evacuation of students and staff from Mercedes High and prompted an emergency response from police and paramedics, including the McAllen police bomb squad.

Estrada was an employee of MLG Security Services – a company the school district contracts with to provide security.