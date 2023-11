(El Paso, TX) — A Texas mom, who pretended to be her teenage daughter and attended her school, is avoiding jail time. Casey Garcia of El Paso did it to prove how easy to was to enter campus. She’s 30-years old. Her daughter is 13. Garcia documented her day at San Elizario Middle School on TikTok. That caught the eye of police, who arrested her for trespassing. A jury handed down a guilty verdict with a sentence of six-months probation, 100 hours of community service and a 700-dollar fine.