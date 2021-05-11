School Shooting In Russia Kills 9 People; Suspect Arrested

Medics and friends help a woman board an ambulance at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russian media report that several people have been killed and four wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin)

Medics and friends help a woman board an ambulance at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russian media report that several people have been killed and four wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin)

(AP) — Russian officials say a gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan and Russian officials say nine people have been killed. Officials said the dead in Tuesday’s shooting are seven students, a teacher and a school worker.

Authorities also say 21 others have been hospitalized with wounds. Tatarstan governor Rustam Minnikhanov said four boys and three girls, all eighth graders, died in the shooting. Russian media said some students were able to escape the building during the attack.

The governor said the shooter was 19, has been arrested and a firearm was registered in his name. Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow. President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences.