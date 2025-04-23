School Shooting Settlement

The Uvalde City Council has reached a settlement with families affected by the Robb Elementary School shooting. The mayor called it “an important step forward in advancing community healing.”

The deal includes new standards for Uvalde Police training and the creation of a new public memorial to the 19-students and two teachers who were murdered. There is also funding for mental health services. It was previously announced that the settlement would be capped at two-million dollars. Family members say they did not want to bankrupt the city.