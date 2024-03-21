School Teacher Is Charged With Crime Against Child

A Schertz elementary school teacher is in custody early Thursday following his arrest on a charge of indecency with a child. Schertz police say 42-year-old Gabriel Cantu surrendered to officers in connection with an investigation that began on March 11th.

Police say they received a report from a juvenile victim regarding an alleged sexual offense by a teacher. The Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD identified Cantu based on the child’s information and placed him immediately on administrative leave. Police are reaching out to the community in case anyone else may be a victim.