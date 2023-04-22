School Violence In Brazil Mirrors US. Its Reaction Doesn’t

FILE - Students of the Thomazia Montoro public school shout for peace and against violence in front of a banner of Elisabete Tenreiro, a 71-year-old teacher who was stabbed to death the previous day, during a vigil at their school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 28, 2023. Brazil is grappling with a wave of violence in its schools. The government has sought input from independent researchers and convened a meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, of ministers, mayors and Supreme Court justices to discuss possible solutions. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
Brazil is grappling with a wave of violence in its schools that resemble U.S.-style attacks. As the country scrambles for solutions, the U.S. has become its reference — both for what should be done, and what shouldn’t.
Among measures Brazil is taking include things the U.S. has implemented over time, like increased policing and funding for mental health efforts, but also things that that nation hasn’t done, such as arresting and detaining hundreds of people for their online comments and pushing for the regulation of social media platforms.
At the same time, mainstream media outlets have overhauled their approach to covering attacks to avoid giving notoriety and spurring copycats.
