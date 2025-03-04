School Votes To Adopt Four-Day School Week

The Floresville ISD is the latest to move to a four-day school week. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to implement the shorter week for the coming school year.

Classes will be held five days a week until October 10th, after which time the four-day weeks will run through the rest of the year.

The district’s website says the shorter week is intended to improve teacher retention and student attendance. Nearly 70 percent of the Floresville community said in a survey that they liked the idea.