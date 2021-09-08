Schools In Hidalgo County Seeing Big Rise In Student Coronavirus Infections

Schools in Hidalgo County are seeing the second-highest number of students infected with the coronavirus since the school year began.

In its daily COVID report for Wednesday, the Hidalgo County Health Department shows 100 new infections among students. That brings to 1,052 the total number of students who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of school last month.

The highest daily number of new student infections – 118 – was reported on September 1st. Wednesday’s report also shows that younger folks – residents 19 and under – continue to make up about one-third of new coronavirus infections. And the impact of COVID-19 on the younger population is showing up in Wednesday’s death count.

Among the 8 patients to have died of the respiratory disease was a McAllen woman in her 30’s and a Weslaco man in his 20’s. Three other patients were in their 40’s.