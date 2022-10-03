Schools Remain Closed Following Hurricane Ian

School districts in some of the hardest-hit areas of Florida remain closed days after Hurricane Ian left the state . There’s no timetable yet for the return of classes in Lee County, where Ian roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 storm less than a week ago. Collier County is set to resume classes on Thursday, while Manatee County schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday. Schools in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Hardee counties will be closed until further notice as officials continue to assess the damage to their buildings. The Florida Department of Education has the full list on its website.