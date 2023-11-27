Schumer Aiming To Move Supplemental Next Week

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring a bill tying Israel and Ukraine funding to the floor as soon as next week.

President Biden is requesting 106-billion dollars from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and border funding. But Republicans are seeking border policy changes as part of any spending bill, a demand Schumer says is holding up critical aid to U.S. allies.

House Republicans meanwhile want Israel and Ukraine funding to be passed separately. Speaker Mike Johnson called on the Senate to take up a House-passed bill tying aid to Israel with cuts to the IRS.