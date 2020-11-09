Schumer: Biden Clear Winner Of Presidential Election

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says it is clear that Joe Biden will be the next president of the U.S. President Trump has not conceded and President-elect Biden is moving forward with the transition.

Schumer called Biden’s victory a clear mandate. He said Biden is ready to tackle major challenges, including the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the struggling economy.

In earlier comments, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump is well within his rights to weigh recounts and legal challenges. Schumer agreed and said there is absolutely no evidence of widespread voting fraud. He said Trump’s camp must not engage in “frivolous” lawsuits.