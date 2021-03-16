Schumer Calls On Republicans To Join Dems In Immigration Reform

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is challenging Republicans to come to the table on comprehensive immigration reform. During a Capitol briefing, Schumer said bold change is needed. Republicans say the current situation at the southern border is President Biden’s crisis.

The White House has avoided using the word crisis to describe the ongoing wave of illegal immigrants, including unaccompanied children. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues time is needed to reverse the immigration policies from the Trump administration. She has called those policies ineffective, inhumane and unworkable.