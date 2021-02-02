NATIONALTRENDING

Schumer Moves Ahead On Biden Virus Aid, GOP Talks Continue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, speaks during a news conference with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that senators will vote Tuesday on a first step toward approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package.

The procedural vote would launch a lengthy budget process to pass the package with the Democratic majority if Republicans object. Biden told Republican senators late Monday he’s unwilling to settle on too small a coronavirus aid package after meeting for two hours over their slimmed-down $618 billion proposal.

The Republicans are looking at fewer and smaller benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples.

 

