Abandoned vehicles of those who fled sit on the road before the destroyed bridge as people continue to leave the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The Senate Majority Leader describes Russia’s actions in Ukraine as a “holocaust.” New York Democrat Chuck Schumer called it “below dignity” and “below humanity.”

Schumer said the Senate will soon pass a sweeping government spending bill that includes more than 12-billion dollars in emergency aid for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell argued the aid package could’ve been done before now. The Kentucky Republican said negotiating with Democrats has been like pulling teeth.