Senate Democrats will work to push a voting rights bill forward next week. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Democrats and said the Freedom To Vote Act will set “common sense national standards” on free-and-fair elections.

The bill is backed by West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, a key swing vote in the Democratic caucus.

The problem for Democrats is they need some Republican support to clear a 60-vote threshold to move the measure forward. That’s an unlikely scenario.