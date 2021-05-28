Schumer Slams Senate Republicans For Blocking Jan. 6th Commission

FILE - In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington. {AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is “terribly disappointed” his Republican colleagues blocked the formation of a commission to probe the January 6th Capitol attack.

Speaking with reporters, the New York Democrat said “democracy is at stake” because former President Trump continues pushing election fraud claims.

Six Republicans voted yes including moderates like Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, who voted no, called it “a partisan commission that seeks to exploit this tragedy for political gain.”