Schumer Vows Abortion Law Vote, But Not Filibuster Changes

(AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer angrily denounced as an “abomination” the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the nation’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
The Democratic leader on Tuesday vowed that if the ruling stands the Senate will vote on legislation to uphold women’s access to abortions. But Schumer stopped short of promising to change Senate filibuster rules to overcome Republican obstruction and pass legislation to salvage the abortion law.
One key Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, said if the draft holds, “it rocks my confidence in the court.” Democrats signaled they will fight it out on the campaign trail this fall.