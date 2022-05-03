Schumer Vows Abortion Law Vote, But Not Filibuster Changes

In this image from Senate TV, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. “This is as urgent and real as it gets,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Every American is going to see on which side every senator stands.” (Senate TV via AP)

(AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer angrily denounced as an “abomination” the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the nation’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The Democratic leader on Tuesday vowed that if the ruling stands the Senate will vote on legislation to uphold women’s access to abortions. But Schumer stopped short of promising to change Senate filibuster rules to overcome Republican obstruction and pass legislation to salvage the abortion law.

One key Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, said if the draft holds, “it rocks my confidence in the court.” Democrats signaled they will fight it out on the campaign trail this fall.