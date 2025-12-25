There’s new evidence that developing Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t have to be a one-way decline. Scientists at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center say they’ve been able to reverse Alzheimer’s in mice and restore memory.

They found that severe drops in the brain’s energy supply drives this most common form of dementia but that restoring balance can reverse the damage. Even in advanced cases, treatment in mouse models was able to repair the damage, restore cognitive function and normalize biomarkers.

The researchers say their results offer new hope that recovery from Alzheimer’s may be possible.