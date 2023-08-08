Scientists Label July World’s Hottest Month On Record

Scientists are officially labeling July as the hottest month recorded in world history.

Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is a division of the European Union’s space program, announced that July’s global average temperature was just over 62-point-five degrees Fahrenheit. That broke the previous record set in July 2019 of just under 62-degrees.

The program’s director said in a statement that these high temperatures “are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures” and are likely mainly driven by human-caused emissions.