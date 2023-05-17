Scorned Lover Used Internet For Harassment

A former commercial airline pilot is going to prison a second time for cyber-stalking. Mark Uhlenbrock was yanked from the cockpit by United Airlines after his first arrest in 2015. Then, while on supervised released, he started posting nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend, who lives in San Antonio.

A jury this week found the 69-year old guilty again. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced later this year. The ex-girlfriend worked as a flight attendant for United and sued the Chicago-based carrier. She settled for a little over 300-thousand dollars.