Scott Jumps Into 2024 Presidential Race

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is officially running for president. The Republican made the announcement Monday morning from his hometown of North Charleston.

Scott reflected on his upbringing in a single-parent household, claiming America is the land of opportunity not oppression. He said the U.S. is retreating from patriotism and faith under the Biden administration. Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, is vying to be the first African-American to win the GOP nomination for president.

The second-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, South Dakota Senator John Thune, endorsed Scott’s campaign and attended Monday’s rally.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination later this week.