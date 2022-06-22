Scott: Texas GOP Platform Not ‘inclusive’ On Homosexuality

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., arrives to speak at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(AP) — Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is criticizing the Texas GOP’s new party platform for not being “inclusive” when it described homosexuality as “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

Scott, the chair of the GOP’s Senate elections committees, weighed in on the issue just days after GOP delegates in the country’s largest red state approved the new platform. The platform also falsely claims that President Joe Biden is the “acting” commander-in-chief and that he was “not legitimately elected.”

Scott says his experience is that “the Republican Party is inclusive,” and he says he “wouldn’t have supported” the homophobic language in the platform.