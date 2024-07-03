SCOTUS Agrees To Hear Challenge To Texas Law Requiring Age Verification On Porn Sites

The U.S. Supreme Court is agreeing to take a case against a Texas law that requires porn websites to verify the age of their users.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law last year that requires porn website users to upload a photo of a valid ID.

The court agreed on Tuesday to hear arguments from the Free Speech Coalition in its next term, which begins in October. The Supreme Court has ruled in the past that federal laws aimed at preventing the distribution of porn to minors amount to unconstitutional limits on free speech.