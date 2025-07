FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to resume plans to carry out mass job cuts across federal agencies. Justices lifted a district judge’s order blocking the large-scale federal layoffs that could potentially impact hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The Supreme Court said it was not assessing the legality of any specific plans for layoffs at federal agencies. President Trump signed an executive order in February directing agencies to prepare for the government overhaul.