SCOTUS Declines Challenges To Bans On Assault Weapons

The Supreme Court won’t hear challenges to bans on assault style guns and high capacity magazines. The high court turned down two cases that challenge a Maryland law banning assault style weapons and a Rhode Island restriction on magazines.

The laws in both states will remain in effect as a result. Other lawsuits over similar bans across the U.S. are ongoing, which means the Supreme Court is likely to see the issue again. Three conservative justices said they voted to take it up, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he would like the court to hear a case related to the issue soon.