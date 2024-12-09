SCOTUS Denies Texans

A Supreme Court ruling will make it more difficult for people to sue the police. It stems from a case that was filed in North Texas. A group of George Floyd protesters have been trying to sue the city of Dallas for the way the cops handled the rallies back in 2020.

Court papers show their argument was that the city failed to train their officers on how to handle protests. A lower court shot them down, saying there were no “pervasive patterns of misconduct” linked to official policies. Today, the high court agreed that the claims were too vague. Justices refused to hear their appeal, ending the case.