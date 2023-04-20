NATIONAL

SCOTUS Expected To Issue Decision On Abortion Pill Friday

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022 (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling on access to a commonly used abortion pill Friday. The decision is set to come after the court extended a temporary stay on a Texas federal judge’s ruling to halt production and distribution of mifepristone.

The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2000 and has been used by over five-million women since.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found 51-percent of Americans say the Supreme Court should reverse the Texas judge’s ruling and prevent any changes to access to the abortion pill. Only 22-percent of those surveyed said the High Court should ban the drug in all 50 states.

