FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

The Supreme Court is extending a temporary pause on Texas’ controversial immigration law. The law allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people suspected of entering the country illegally. It was set to go into effect Wednesday, but the high court extended the pause to review challenges to the law.

The Biden administration and others have asked the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the law, arguing it interferes with the federal government’s power over immigration policy.