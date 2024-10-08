SCOTUS Hears Arguments About Texas ‘Ghost Gun’ Ban

FILE — Ghost guns are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department, in San Francisco, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

FILE — Ghost guns are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department, in San Francisco, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

The Supreme Court today heard arguments concerning the Biden administration’s “ghost gun” kit ban on day two of the new term. These are kits that may be assembled into weapons that lack traceable serial numbers.

The White House says the kits should be regulated in the same fashion as handguns and other firearms, referring to the Gun Control Act of 1968. The question for the high court is whether or not the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Tobacco was right in taking action against ghost guns to slow gun violence.

The challenge was brought by gun owners, manufacturers and Second Amendment rights groups who want to invalidate the federal regulation that puts ghost gun kits in the category of mass-produced firearms.