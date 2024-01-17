SCOTUS Hears Houston-Area Case About Government Compensation For Private Property

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a Houston-area case that may affect how governments compensate property owners nationwide. Justices heard arguments on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by some Chambers County land owners whose properties flooded after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The plaintiffs claim the flooding resulted from upgrades to I-10. The Fifth Amendment says the government must pay just compensation if it takes private property. The lawsuit claims that the flooding amounts to a government taking of private property.