The Supreme Court’s has issued major decisions. In a loss for President Trump, the court rejected his effort to limit birthright citizenship.

The president had signed an executive order on his first day back on office that looked to restrict the right to children with at least one parent who is a citizen or has permanent legal status. In another decision, the high court upheld Idaho’s and West Virginia’s bans on transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports. Trump called the decision a “big win.”

The court also ruled in favor of a Republican-backed challenge to campaign finance rules that looked to restrict money spent by candidates in coordination with their political party.