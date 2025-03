A Texas man who beat a one-year-old child to death, thinking she was possessed by a demon, will stay on death row.

Lawyers for Blaine Milam have been trying to claim he has an intellectual disability. They also took issue with the science of bite marks, which have since been debunked as junk science.

The Supreme Court, today, refused to hear the case. That paves the way for his execution, which has been pending for years.