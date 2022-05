A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, state law requires Texas to ban abortion.

In last year’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a “trigger law” that would take effect 30-days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. With few exceptions, abortion would become a felony in Texas, punishable by life in prison and six-figure fines.

A leaked draft opinion indicates the high court may overturn the 1973 decision and let states pass their own laws regulating abortion.