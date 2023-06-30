SCOTUS Rules In Favor Of Christian Web Designer

The Supreme Court is ruling in favor of a Christian web designer who refuses to design websites for same-sex weddings. The high court in a 6-3 ruling said the Colorado web designer has a free speech right under the First Amendment to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with.

The ruling means she cannot be punished under Colorado’s anti discrimination law. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the state of Colorado sought to “force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.”

LGBTQ advocates argue the decision could allow business owners to evade punishment under laws in dozens of states aimed at protecting LGBTQ rights.