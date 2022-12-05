SCOTUS Signals Support For Web Designer

The Supreme Court seems to be favoring business owner rights in an LGBTQ discrimination case. The high court heard arguments involving a Colorado graphic designer who refuses to create wedding websites for same-sex couples because it’s in conflict with her religious beliefs.

The court’s conservative majority signaled it may side with the designer’s First Amendment rights over Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. The court is expected to issue a decision in the case at some point before its term wraps up in June.