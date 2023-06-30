SCOTUS Student Loan Decision To Affect Over 1 Million Texans

The Supreme Court’s block on student loan forgiveness will affect more than a million Texans.

According to the Texas Tribune, almost one-point-four million residents in the state qualified for President Biden’s debt relief program that was struck down on Friday.

The Court ruled six-three that the President did not have the authority to use the HEROES Act to cancel 430-billion-dollars in student debt. Texas has the second-highest number of borrowers and federal student debt, only behind California.