The Supreme Court is redefining standards for police. And it’s due to a case out of Texas. A Houston-area cop pulled a car over for not paying tolls. When the driver tried to speed away, the officer jumped onto the car. He fired two shots, killing the driver.

The Justices, today, ruled that use-of-force cases need to take into account the entire incident, not just the seconds leading up to the shooting. The opinion did not address qualified immunity.