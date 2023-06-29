SCOTUS To Hand Down Student Loan, LGBTQ Rights Decisions Friday

The Supreme Court will hand down decisions on cases involving student loan relief and LGBTQ rights Friday. Two of the three remaining cases the court has to decide this term involve President Biden’s plan to cancel some student loan debt. The ruling will decide if Biden can move forward with his plan.

The High Court will also rule in a case involving a Christian web designer in Colorado who does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.

The Supreme Court will decide if Colorado’s anti-discrimination law can be enforced against her.