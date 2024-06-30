SCOTUS To Rule Immunity Monday

FILE - The Supreme Court of the United States is seen in Washington, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on former President Trump’s immunity case on Monday. After the release of several decisions Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Monday will be the last decision day of the term.

Trump’s lawyers have argued Trump is immune from prosecution for his alleged crimes committed while in office. The case was centered around federal charges accusing Trump of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The decision could impact all of Trump’s pending court cases.